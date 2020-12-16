Signing day: Today’s confirmed Clemson football signees

The early signing period begins on Wednesday, and Clemson is expected to lock up the majority of its 2021 recruiting class then. Dabo Swinney and his staff enter Signing Day with a top 5 recruiting class, led by five-star prospects Will Shipley and Barrett Carter.

Clemson is hoping to land a couple of surprises on Wednesday in No. 1 overall prospect Korey Foreman and No. 11 overall recruit Tristan Leigh. However, while both players are expected to sign during the early signing period, they are not releasing their decisions until next month.

Here’s a breakdown of the players Clemson announced as having signed on Wednesday, officially welcoming them to the Tigers program:

Players who have signed with Clemson

Ryan Linthicum — offensive lineman, Damascus, Maryland (7:08 a.m.)

Zaire Patterson — defensive end, Winston-Salem, North Carolina (7:11 a.m.)

Nathaniel Wiggins — cornerback, Atlanta, Georgia (7:14 a.m.)

Troy Stellato — wide receiver, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (7:17 a.m.)

Dacari Collins — wide receiver, Atlanta, Georgia (7:20 a.m.)

Cade Denhoff — defensive end, Plant City, Florida (7:23 a.m.)

Phil Mafah — running back, Loganville, Georgia (7:26 a.m.)

Payton Page — defensive tackle, Greensboro, North Carolina (7:29 a.m.)

Bubba Chandler — quarterback, Bogart, Georgia (7:31 a.m.)

Will Shipley — running back, Weddington, North Carolina (7:34 a.m.)

Barrett Carter — safety, Suwanee, Georgia (7:37 a.m.)

Marcus Tate — offensive line, Sunrise, Florida (7:40 a.m.)

Will Taylor — quarterback, Irmo, South Carolina (7:41 a.m.)

Ryan Linthicum, OL

Four stars | 6-foot-4, 275 pounds | Damascus, Maryland

One of the top centers in the nation, Linthicum was the first player to officially sign with Clemson Wednesday morning. He is rated as the No. 4 center in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Linthicum was invited to play in the Under Armour All-America Game. He played three sports at Damascus High — football, basketball and lacrosse. He did not have a 2020 football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He plans to enroll at Clemson in January.

Zaire Patterson, DE

Four stars | 6-foot-6, 230 pounds | Winston Salem, North Carolina

Note: All star ratings are based off the 247Sports Composite, which factors in all major networks’ rankings.