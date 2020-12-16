First signing day signals unique milestone in transition to Beamer era at USC

The metaphor is going to get a little weird because Shane Beamer didn’t take handoffs in college.

South Carolina’s new head coach was a long snapper at Virginia Tech, firing balls away and then getting to work. But Wednesday, he got a handoff. Not a smooth one, but one with a stumble, maybe one that popped in the air before he secured it. And he’s still got a play to make.

About 10 days into the Beamer era with the Gamecocks, he’s got his first batch of signees. It’s a small group, less than 10 to start and currently ranked last among SEC classes. And it comes as Beamer’s program and the sport in general are at a turning point.

The group coming in represents the work of a Will Muschamp coaching staff that will mostly be gone after a bowl trip. Those commits-turned-signees who eventually will become Beamer players will carry a little part of the past into the new era.

And he’s pleased to have them aboard.

“When your class is as small as it is, your ranking’s not going to be high,” Beamer said. “And that’s OK. This small class is by design.”

In the end, this year’s December early signing period is half a first step and also a departure from what’s been the norm.

Usually by the end of a signing day, South Carolina has locked in 15 to 20 new Gamecocks. Most of the class is typically put to bed, with a few spots saved for February signees or transfers. The last time USC even had a coaching change, there was such thing as an early signing period, and Muschamp added future stars Bryan Edwards, D.J. Wonnum, T.J. Brunson and JUCO-bound Javon Kinlaw after he was hired.

The Gamecocks have seven signed as of late Wednesday afternoon. One longtime commit wasn’t part of the class for one reason or another. Another target is waiting until Christmas. Two longtime pledges are waiting until the traditional signing day in February.

To a degree, that’s to be expected. Beamer is a new coach, and the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the end of the season, and therefore his hiring, back an extra week. These recruits in many cases haven’t even known him for two weeks (or in this season’s terms, enough time for sophomore running back Kevin Harris to put up 300 rushing yards).

And then there’s the looming question of the NCAA’s transfer portal. Some are pegging a great deal of hope on the ability to bring in players who don’t want to be at their old schools. Recent history has shown that route to produce some success stories but still with many of the same pitfalls as adding a high school signee or junior college player. Still, it’s going to be a new world for everyone, including the first-time head coach in Columbia.

Most years, this is a point where things are close to settled. Most of a class is locked in. This one has 14 more spots to fill, in a process that might well stretch into spring.

Then again, that’s probably better than what can come together in 10 days.

“The thing that I’m excited about is the numbers and the flexibility that we have going forward,” Beamer said. “With this being a small signing class today, I don’t know what other scholarship situations are across the country with other colleges, but I can’t imagine there’s anyone out there that has a better situation as far as scholarships available, initial scholarships available to use over the next month going into February.”

USC 2021 signing class

OFFENSE

Caleb McDowell — RB, Leesburg, Georgia

Colten Gauthier — QB, Bethlehem, Georgia

O’Mega Blake — WR/ATH, Rock Hill

Jordan Davis — OL, Fairburn, Georgia

Sam Reynolds — WR, Alabaster, Alabama

DEFENSE

Marcellas Dial — DB, Woodruff

Nicholas Barrett — DL, Goldsboro, North Carolina