Florida? Memphis? Gamecocks to learn bowl fate this weekend

South Carolina will find out Sunday if it will be headed to a bowl game this season or not.

Despite a 2-8 record, the Gamecocks have a shot to play one more time because the NCAA waived the minimum wins requirement to play in a bowl game this season, making all teams eligible. Some teams — including LSU, Stanford, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Virginia Tech — have said they won’t play in a bowl. No other Southeastern Conference team said they won’t play in a bowl.

The SEC has 10 bowl tie-ins, not including the New Year’s Six games or playoffs. Alabama is the only conference team projected to make the playoffs. The Crimson Tide play Florida in the SEC Championship on Saturday.

The College Football Playoff final rankings are released at noon Sunday (ESPN), and bowl selections are expected to be released throughout the day.

Five different bowl projections have the Gamecocks going to a bowl, with three of them thinking about a trip to the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa. Here is list of projections for USC:

▪ ESPN’s Mark Schlabach: Gasparilla Bowl, Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina (Dec. 26)

▪ ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: Liberty Bowl, South Carolina vs. TCU (Dec. 31)

▪ Stadium: Gasparilla Bowl, Liberty vs. South Carolina (Dec. 26)

▪ College Football News: Gasparilla Bowl, Liberty vs. South Carolina (Dec. 26)

▪ CBS Sports: Gator Bowl, South Carolina vs. Wake Forest (Jan. 2)

New Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer won’t coach in the game but would watch the team practice. Mike Bobo would continue to be interim coach if the Gamecocks are selected. Assistants Travaris Robinson and Kyle Krantz also will coach in the game, according to reports, despite them indicating via social media that they won’t return next year.

Players already are back in town after a break to restart COVID-19 testing.

“I understand there’s mixed feelings when it comes to that,” Beamer said of playing in a bowl. “But a lot of the guys that I’ve talked to on the team, they’re excited about the opportunity to go out there and compete one more time, and I think they’re energized by the fact that I’ll be in Columbia next week, and having a chance to watch those guys each day.”