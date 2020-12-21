Charlotte Observer Logo
Dabo voted Coastal, and 9 other teams, ahead of Ohio State in his final Top 25 ballot

Ohio State may be No. 3 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, but Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has the Buckeyes outside of his top 10.

Swinney voted Ohio State No. 11 in the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll. You can see how each of the 61 coaches voted in their own final Top 25 here.

Clemson will face Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Year’s Day.

Swinney voted the 6-0 Buckeyes just behind 11-0 Coastal Carolina and just ahead of 8-3 North Carolina.

Swinney said in 2018 that he fills out his own ballot each week.

“I keep an eye on everybody, because I vote in the poll every week. I really vote. I really do,” Swinney said at the time. “Sometimes I call in at 3 in the morning. I’m sure that guy who takes that poll is like, ‘Oh man, there’s coach Swinney again at 3 o’clock in the morning. But I actually call in and I actually vote. So I try to keep up with everybody and do a good job with that. If I’m gonna put my name on it I should try to be informed.”

Dabo Swinney final Top 25 ballot

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Texas A&M

5. Florida

6. Georgia

7. Cincinnati

8. Oklahoma

9. Iowa State

10. Coastal Carolina

11. Ohio State

12. North Carolina

13. Brigham Young

14. Indiana

15. Miami (Fla.)

16. Louisiana-Lafayette

17. Oklahoma State

18. North Carolina State

19. Northwestern

20. Southern California

21. Texas

22. Iowa

23. Liberty

24. San Jose State

25. Army

