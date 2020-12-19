Charlotte Observer Logo
Clemson’s Tony Elliott releases statement to ESPN about Auburn job reports

Reports surfaced Friday afternoon that Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was expected to interview with Auburn for its vacant head coaching job Sunday.

FootballScoop reported that Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and Louisiana head coach Billy Napier were scheduled to interview for the job this weekend. Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is also a candidate for the position.

However, Elliott released a statement through ESPN’s Marty Smith on Saturday stating that he is not planning to interview for the Auburn job.

“Contrary to reports I saw (Friday), I have not been contacted about the head coaching job at Auburn and am not scheduled to interview for that position,” Elliott said through Smith.

“While I typically wouldn’t address this in this manner, I felt it was important to set the record straight for the young men in our program. My focus currently remains 100% on our team & the opportunity we have to face a great Notre Dame team for the ACC Championship Saturday.”

Clemson and Notre Dame are set to face off at 4 p.m. Saturday with the ACC title on the line. The winner of the game will also clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Auburn is looking for a replacement for Gus Malzahn, who was fired on Sunday.

Auburn finished 6-4 this season. Malzahn went 68-35 over eight seasons leading the Tigers.

