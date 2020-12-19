Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

College Sports

Photo gallery from NC State’s basketball game against Campbell

Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s game against the Campbell Camels at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, December 19, 2020.

STATECAMP01-121920-EDH.jpg
Campbell’s Gediminas Mokseckas (0) and Jesus Carralero (12), right, go after the loose ball with N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Campbell at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECAMP03-121920-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) pulls in the rebound from Campbell’s Billy Phenicie (13) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Campbell at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECAMP05-121920-EDH.jpg
Campbell’s Jesus Carralero (12) blocks the shot by N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Campbell at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECAMP02-121920-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) and Campbell’s Ricky Clemons (1) go after the rebound during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Campbell at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECAMP06-121920-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) drives around Campbell’s Jordan Whitfield (11) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Campbell at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

STATECAMP07-121920-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s head coach Kevin Keatts doesn’t like the call during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Campbell at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Crutcher, Dayton turn back Ole Miss 65-62

December 19, 2020 5:18 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service