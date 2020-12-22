Five Gamecocks earn all-SEC honors for 2020 season

Five South Carolina players earned all-Southeastern Conference honors on Tuesday.

Junior defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare was named to the first team, while sophomore running back Kevin Harris and junior cornerback Jaycee Horn were second team selections. Linebacker Mohamed Kaba and punter Kai Kroeger were named to the coaches’ all-freshman team.

Enagbre started eight games for the Gamecocks in 2020 and led the SEC with three forced fumbles and was second in the league with 6.0 sacks. Enagbare had 30 tackles on the year, seven of them for a loss.

Enagbare played on the interior of the defensive line as a freshman and moved to the team’s more burly end spot as a sophomore. This year, he slid over to the Buck defensive end spot, a position that requires a lot in terms of versatility.

Horn had 16 tackles, six passes defenses and two interceptions this season. He is projected as a first-round draft and Sporting News has him going to Denver with 10th overall pick.

Harris became just the ninth Gamecock running back to go over 1,000 yards in a season and has 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns going into Saturday’s Gaspirilla Bowl. He had a pair of 200-yard games, joining Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers and Marcus Lattimore as the only other USC players to go for 200 or more yards twice in a season.

Kroeger, a 6-3 freshman from Lake Forest, Ill., played in 10 games at punter for the Gamecocks and had a 43.3-yard average on 39 punts. He was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week on Oct. 19 after having five punts for a 48.4-yard average and three punts pinned inside the 20 in the win over Auburn.

Kaba, a 6-2 freshman from Clinton, N.C., played in nine games with three starts for the Gamecocks his first season and had 13 total tackles to go along with a half tackle for loss.

2020 SEC Football Awards

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

DeVonta Smith, Alabama

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jake Camarda, Georgia

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Connor Bazelak, Missouri*

Tank Bigsby, Auburn*

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Mac Jones, Alabama

JACOBS BLOCKING TROPHY

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

COACH OF THE YEAR

Nick Saban, Alabama

2020 All-SEC Coaches’ Team

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama; Landon Young, Kentucky; Ben Cleveland, Georgia; Trey Smith, Tennessee*; Deonte Brown, Alabama*

C - Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama; Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB - Mac Jones, Alabama

RB - Najee Harris, Alabama; Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

All-purpose - Kadarius Toney, Florida

DEFENSE

DL; Christian Barmore, Alabama; Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina; Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri; Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M

LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri; Dylan Moses, Alabama; Grant Morgan, Arkansas

DB - Patrick Surtain II, Alabama; Kaiir Elam, Florida; Richard LeCounte, Georgia; Derek Stingley, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Cade York, LSU

P - Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS - Kadarius Toney, Florida

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky; Kenyon Green, Texas A&M; Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M; Carson Green, Texas A&M

C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR - Kadarius Toney, Florida; Treylon Burks, Arkansas

QB - Kyle Trask, Florida

RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina; Larry Rountree, Missouri

All-purpose - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

DL - Big Kat Bryant, Auburn; Jordan Davis, Georgia; Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt; Ali Gaye, LSU

LB - Azeez Ojulari, Georgia; Bumper Pool, Arkansas; Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB - Eric Stokes, Georgia; Malachi Moore, Alabama; Jalen Catalon, Arkansas; Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

P - Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

Return Specialist - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

FRESHMAN ALL-SEC

OFFENSE

TE - Arik Gilbert, LSU*; Hudson Henry, Arkansas*

OL - Warren McClendon, Georgia; Javion Cohen, Alabama; Brady Latham, Arkansas; Charles Cross, Mississippi State

WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU; Jaden Walley, Mississippi State

QB - Connor Bazelak, Missouri

RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn; Kendall Milton, Georgia

All-purpose - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

DEFENSE

DL - Colby Wooden, Auburn; Jalen Carter, Georgia; BJ Ojulari, LSU; McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; J.J. Weaver, Kentucky; Mohamed Kaba, South Carolina

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama; Eli Ricks, LSU; Jalen Catalon, Arkansas; Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

Return Specialist - Kayshon Boutte, LSU

* - Ties