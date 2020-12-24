Just how much does South Carolina have to replace after a roster exodus?

South Carolina’s football roster is already taking hits.

Wednesday brought the loss of Jammie Robinson and John Dixon to the transfer portal, two who were projected as top players in the secondary next season. The Gamecocks were already facing a rebuild with Shane Beamer taking over for Will Muschamp, and this means that much more to rebuild.

South Carolina played 664 snaps of offense and 688 of defense in 2020. It’s worth looking at how much each position is losing on the front.

Quarterbacks

At the moment, no snaps are being lost because we don’t yet know what kind of attrition is coming. Luke Doty seems like a safe bet to be back. Collin Hill and Ryan Hilinski are far less certain. But how the coaching staff officially falls into place will probably factor in there.

Running backs

South Carolina is also seemingly in good shape here, at least for now. Kevin Harris said he’d be back, and MarShawn Lloyd is a transfer candidate but hasn’t made a move yet. Fullback Adam Prentice, however, is almost assuredly gone after six years of college.

▪ Prentice: 167 snaps, 25.1% of total snaps

Wide receivers

USC played seven wide receivers heavy snaps. The only known departure is Shi Smith. That could change.

▪ Smith: 472 snaps, 71.1% of total snaps (despite missing several games)

Tight ends

This is a real question-mark position. Will Register walked on senior day, and his plans are unknown. Nick Muse also walked, saying he might transfer, might try his shot at the NFL or might return to USC. He said that retaining Bobby Bentley would guarantee a return, but it’s not looking like that will happen. Muse was far and away the top used player at the position.

▪ Muse: 584 snaps, 87.95% of total snaps

▪ Register: 44 snaps, 6.6%

Offensive line

There are no projected departures beyond senior Sadarius Hutcherson. That could change with a new coach and a new position coach, but for now it’s just the veteran moving on.

▪ Hutcherson: 646 snaps, 97.3% of total snaps

Defensive line

Here, there are more questions. USC played (give or take) eight linemen significant snaps, plus Joseph Anderson some late in the season. All could technically come back, and only Jabari Ellis, Keir Thomas and Aaron Sterling are listed as seniors. Only Thomas walked on senior day, and there’s still the potential for him to depart. If any have transfer plans, they’re not yet public.

▪ Ellis: 450 snaps, 65.4% of total snaps

▪ Thomas: 298 snaps, 43.3%





▪ Sterling: 155 snaps, 22.5%

Linebacker

Top tackler Ernest Jones is off to prepare for the draft. Fellow starter Damani Staley is expected back, as is just about everyone else, give or take walk-on Noah Vincent.

▪ Jones: 534 snaps, 77.6% of total snaps

▪ Vincent: 35 snaps, 5.09%

Defensive back

This is where the Gamecocks take a hit. Four starters from last season are gone, plus a backup who ascended to be a starter and a rotation player. That’s Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu, Jammie Robinson, RJ Roderick, John Dixon and Shilo Sanders. Horn, Mukuamu and Roderick opted out of the season early, and Mukuamu missed much of 2020 with an injury. Roderick still could technically come back, a moved that at points seemed doubtful. With depth issues, it would make sense if the team wanted him to return.

▪ Robinson: 643 snaps, 93.5% of total snaps

▪ Dixon: 530 snaps, 77.0%

▪ Horn: 441 snaps, 64.1%





▪ Roderick: 367 snaps, 53.4%

▪ Mukuamu: 233 snaps, 33.9%

▪ Sanders 298 snaps, 43.3%