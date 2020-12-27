Charlotte Observer Logo
Clemson QB’s family lost their house in a fire last week. Here’s how you can help

The Clemson community and others are rallying behind the Phommachanh family after their house was lost to a fire just before Christmas.

Sam and Jasmine Phommachanh, whose son Taisun is a backup quarterback at Clemson, had their home in Stratford, Connecticut, destroyed by a fire Dec. 21.

The fire started a little before 11:30 p.m. on Monday, according to local authorities. No one was harmed in the fire.

A GoFundMe page has been started to raise money for the family. Several Clemson players have shared the page on social media, including star QB and Heisman finalist Trevor Lawrence.

As of early Sunday afternoon, nearly $58,000 has been raised for the family. Several of the donations include messages from Clemson fans. Donations can be made here.

The fire occurred a day after Taisun’s grandmother — Kane Phommachanh — died at 68 years old.

Taisun is a redshirt freshman at Clemson. He signed with the Tigers as a four-star prospect in the class of 2019. Phommachanh has appeared in four games this season. He is behind Lawrence and freshman D.J. Uiagalelei on Clemson’s depth chart.

