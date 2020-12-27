Bobo, Shaw, Rocker among those staying at USC on Beamer’s first staff

South Carolina offensive coordinator and QBs coach Mike Bobo at the beginning of the 2020 spring practice workouts. dmclemore@thesetate.com

Just like that, Shane Beamer’s first South Carolina football staff is mostly complete.

The school on Sunday announced seven assistant coaches who will be part of his 10-man staff, plus the retention of Connor Shaw in an off-field role. The official announcement confirmed the additions of special teams coordinator Pete Lembo and tight ends coach Erik Kimrey, and included new offensive line coach Will Friend.

The set of four returning coaches in Mike Bobo, Des Kitchings, Mike Peterson and Tracy Rocker is high, but in a release, Beamer explained his thinking on that front.

“After much thought and many conversations with the players on our team, I knew that Coach Bobo, Coach Kitchings, Coach Peterson and Coach Rocker would be excellent additions to this new staff and needed to stay here in Columbia,” Beamer said. “All four have had great coaching careers and have a knowledge of what it takes to compete in the Southeastern Conference. I would also like to thank Coach Bobo for taking the reigns as the interim head coach late this season. He did an outstanding job leading the team on and off the field.”

All were part of Will Muschamp’s final staff on a team that went 2-8 in a pandemic-altered season.

Each coach oversees important current players, or has a notable tie to a recruit. Kitchings works with Kevin Harris, the team’s best offensive player last season, and MarShawn Lloyd, arguably the best offensive talent the team has. Rocker and Peterson work with the talent-rich defensive line that includes, Jordan Burch, J.J. Enagbare, Tonka Hemingway, Rick Sandidge and Zacch Pickens.

Bobo worked closely with talented passer Luke Doty and is also one of the main ties to 2022 five-star QB Gunner Stockton.

Kimrey is a Gamecocks alum, a Columbia product who famously threw “The Fade” pass of South Carolina lore. He spent time as a grad assistant at USC and built a private high school football dynasty as Hammond coach. He coached USC blue chip defensive linemen in Alex Huntley and Burch.

“He is the kind of person and coach who I want on our staff,” Beamer said in the announcement. “Not only does he have an astute offensive football mind, he connects well with his players and cares about their progress in every phase of their life. It’s extremely important to have former players on this staff and around this football program. We’re not done yet.”

Friend was Bobo’s offensive coordinator at Colorado State and goes back to his Georgia days. Friend spent the past three years on Jeremy Pruitt’s Tennessee staff.

“Will has had a history of developing excellent offensive linemen during his coaching career,” Beamer said in the statement. “He knows what it takes to compete in the SEC and brings a drive and energy that we want on our staff.”

Lembo built a strong head coaching resume before spending the past half decade building strong special teams groups. He most recently worked at Memphis, with a top-flight unit in 2019. He is also going to be an associate head coach, and brings the ability to help take numerous smaller tasks off the plate of Beamer, who is a head coach for the first time.

Beamer described Lembo has having a high football IQ and praised his experience.

The retention of Shaw is crucial not only to have a seasoned presance around the program but also in keeping Stockton in the fold. The North Georgia phenom has played for Shaw’s brother and father and grew up idolizing the Gamecocks great.

“I am also excited to have Connor (Shaw) remain on our staff in a more expanded role on the football side of the things,” Beamer said in his statement. “He loves this school and this program. Connor is committed to helping our players succeed and reach their full potential.”

The set of coaches announced Sunday:

New coaches

Kimrey - Tight ends coach

Lembo - Special teams/associate had coach

Friend - Offensive line coach

Coaches being retained

Mike Bobo - Offensive coordinator

Des Kitchings - Running backs coach

Tracy Rocker - Defensive line coach

Mike Peterson - Outside linebacker coach

Off-field

Connor Shaw - Role to be determined