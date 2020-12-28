Analyzing the upside of each of Shane Beamer’s first seven hires at South Carolina

After promising a patient search for assistant coaches, new South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer delivered a bushel of new names all at once.

His hiring announcement on Sunday included seven names, plus the retention of Connor Shaw. Outside one offensive assistant, a new coordinator on defense and one other defensive assistant, the staff is set.

Each new hire brings some good upside, and every one brings a question or two to be answered. So it’s worth looking at each and what they bring.

Mike Bobo, OC/QB coach

The upside: Much of this is the same as last year. He’s a seasoned offensive mind who can coach schemes that bridge more traditional power running and modern up-tempo schemes. He has proven adaptable, which should help with Beamer wanting to add some Lincoln Riley-style touches. He couldn’t save a talent-poor unit last year, but he helped jump-start the best running game the program has had in six seasons. He also likely keeps five-star QB Gunner Stockton in the fold as a bonus.

The question to answer: More than a few concerned voices pointed out that Bobo oversaw an offense that struggled in a lot of ways last season and is still sticking around. One could argue he inherited a unit without much in the way of pass catchers, but he had a hand in some of the recruiting additions they got. Now he’ll have to take whatever influx of talent they get and start the turnaround process again.

Will Friend, OL coach

The upside: He has coached some good lines at Georgia and Colorado State. His groups at Tennessee had some moments and at least had talent on hand. He’s a guy Bobo knows and a guy who was part of good Bobo offenses at CSU and UGA. He’s a generally proven coach.

The question to answer: It’s certainly true Tennessee fans weren’t upset that he left. But the vast majority of fan bases are dissatisfied with their offensive lines. It’s a thankless job. He’ll have to produce better results than he got in Knoxville, but there were more than a few things wrong there.

Des Kitchings, running backs coach

The upside: He’s a coach who got a lot out of his running backs room He proved an energetic and valuable recruiter. His presence is good for the aim of retaining MarShawn Lloyd and Kevin Harris, plus he’ll be able to work with speedy signee Caleb McDowell.

The question to answer: There isn’t really much of one. Without the specter of a coaching change, he’ll be tasked with getting more blue-chip talent for the backfield, and there will be a few steps needed to get that done.

Erik Kimrey, tight ends coach

The upside: Kimrey has long been considered a very good football mind who was a candidate to move up to some kind of college job. He’s a coach’s son with a lot of expertise and should be able to grow into the role.

The question to answer: This is his first time coaching college in 15-plus years. There will likely be some kind of adapting he has to do, getting in the swing of recruiting and all that, and it’s a notable transition for anyone.

Tracy Rocker, defensive line coach

The upside: He’s known as one of the better developers of defensive line talent and has a defensive line heavy on recruiting star talent. He’s also an SEC veteran with a voice that could be helpful to bolster a first-time head coach in Beamer.

The question to answer: He had much of that blue-chip talent last season, but the line had its share of struggles. Rocker will have to get that on track. If he can add more on the recruiting front, that couldn’t hurt as well.

Mike Peterson, outside linbackers coach

The upside: He’s a personality his players like and did well in developing D.J. Wonnum and J.J. Enagbare. He also works closely with players such as Tonka Hemingway and Jordan Burch, both talents the staff needs to keep from testing out the transfer portal.

The question to answer: In his time with former coach Will Muschamp, he wasn’t often the primary recruiter. That staff had the recruiting diversity that he didn’t need to, but he might need to take a more active role.

Pete Lembo, special teams coordinator/associate head coach

The upside: He’s considered one of the best special teams coaches in the country and joins a head coach with a legacy to uphold on the special teams front. He also offers a range of skills a fan might not see, deploying talents developed in his time as a head coach to help buttress the first-timer he’s working for.

The question to answer: There isn’t much of one. Some fans questioned the need for a dedicated special teams coach, but in the grand scheme, that’s not all that much of an issue.

Connor Shaw, off-field role

The upside: He’s a valuable presence in the building, someone who can share his Gamecocks experience with players and notably with recruits. His ties to Stockton are highly valuable for the program’s future.

The question to answer: There isn’t one. He’s an off-field staffer, so everything he brings is upside.