The five Gamecocks that Shane Beamer most needs to keep on the roster for 2021

One of the most important things South Carolina’s new football staff under Shane Beamer has to do is simple: Hold the line with the talent already in Columbia.

The Gamecocks have some nice players, but the ability to transfer without having to sit a year is expected to soon be approved by the NCAA. The chance for USC to lose some players will loom, especially around a coaching change. Retaining some of those key players could make a big difference in Beamer’s first season, and some of the four coaches he retained from the old staff work with some key current players on the roster.

“All these guys in our building have relationships with the current players and then the players outside the building as well,” Beamer said. “I’m trying to do the best job I can of connecting with all of our current players and meeting with them and listening to them and getting to know them.”

Counting off some of the most important players this staff will try to hold onto:

1. MarShawn Lloyd

The former four-star tailback is among the most-talented players on the roster, and he’s from out of the region. The position coach who recruited him, Thomas Brown, is gone, as is the head coach he liked, Will Muschamp. His 2020 position coach, Des Kitchings, will be back. Lloyd had a lot of other interest during his recruiting process. But considering he showed the skill in practice that he was set to start over Kevin Harris, he’s a big talent and at a spot where talent most quickly translates. All told, holding onto him is crucial.

2. Jordan Burch

Possibly the most talented player on the roster, it took everything the staff had to reel him in through the 2020 recruiting cycle. His first year didn’t feature immediate excellence, but he showed flashes of being special. Shane Beamer retained Burch’s well-liked position coach, Mike Peterson, and hired his high school coach, Erik Kimrey. Burch could be a top-level defender in 2021.

3. Kevin Harris

He is, simply put, the best returning player from the 2020 team. Harris blossomed from under-recruited back with speed questions into an All-SEC player. His sophomore season was one of the most productive rushing seasons in program history (1,138 yards, 15 TDs), and only in 10 games. He said after the season finale that he’s coming back, but sometimes something said in public setting like that isn’t a true or final declaration. Kitchings coming back can’t hurt, and he and Lloyd could be on the short list for best backfields in the country in 2021.

4. Tonka Hemingway

The in-state factor might help in keeping him, but he showed flashes of strong play in 2020 despite being a true freshman. He ended up fourth among defensive linemen in total snaps (despite some injuries and playing behind a veteran) and delivered 16 tackles, one for loss, with a QB hurry and two pass breakups. He has several older siblings who played college sports, including a brother who went from Conway to Michigan. Both coaches who worked with defensive linemen will be back with the new staff.

5. Luke Doty

In truth, Doty is arguably the most indispensable player they have. He’s a talented QB with four years of eligibility left and SEC starting experience. Why is he only No. 5 here? The chances of him leaving aren’t high. He’s a Palmetto State kid. He has a situation most QBs go looking for. He’s got a lot of positive energy, which likely means he would be enthusiastic about staying. He’s on the list because there’s a good chance one veteran backup departs — and a modest chance both do — leaving the team perilously thin at quarterback. But he’s low because his departure is not so likely to happen.

Other names of importance

▪ Zacch Pickens — He still has the ability to live up to his five-star billing, but he’s got to be that impact sort of player. He was a top 10 national recruit and made a lot of tackles (35) last season for an interior lineman. Keeping him on would be big in terms of another shot to make good on his ability.

▪ Rick Sandidge — The former top recruit flat out struggled last season, getting only 133 snaps in nine games. But he’s still got some ability and another chance to unlock it.

▪ Cam Smith — Another in-state product, he’ll be getting a new position coach. He showed flashes and had growing pains last season, but the secondary is so threadbare that the staff can’t afford any more losses there.

▪ Mohamed Kaba — The linebacker group is highly uncertain, with most of its scholarship guys coming off injuries and two years of depth issues over the past three seasons. Kaba didn’t play much in 2020, but he’s a physical talent who would be hard to replace.