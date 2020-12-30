Texas speedster, Clemson target outlines priorities for recruiting process

Clemson continues to make recruiting inroads in the state of Texas, and in the 2022 class the Tigers are now strongly in the mix for wide receiver Brenen Thompson of Spearman, Texas.

Thompson (5-11, 165) last week named his top 12 schools and Clemson is entrenched there along with Texas A&M, Nebraska, Auburn, Stanford, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Alabama, Oregon, Texas, Georgia and Texas Tech.

“Coach (Tyler) Grisham and I bonded and had a relationship starting a month and a half before he actually gave me the offer,” Thompson said. “Taking the time, as Clemson always does, which made the offer so much more special. I love coach Grisham. He’s awesome and we’ve connected really well. But this relationship is just getting started, so it’s definitely something that’s going to grow. I’ve been blessed to be able to build a relationship with him, and hopefully in the future with the rest of the staff.”

He’s a four-star prospect and the nation’s No. 59 recruit in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite that factors in all rankings.

Clemson offered Thompson in early December and he has taken a virtual tour of the facilities. That impressed him. And of course, the recent run of success for the Tigers is also a big factor in their favor.

“First of all, they win,” Thompson said. “My relationship with coach Grisham is really good, and hopefully as recruitment goes on I’ll get a better relationship with the rest of the coaching staff. What Clemson brings to the table is a whole family environment. All the coaches really care about the players, and you can see that everywhere. Clemson is a great place, not only to play football, but to get an education.”

Thompson is a speedster with a 100-meter time clocked in the 10.3 seconds vicinity. That speed, he said, is something Grisham would love to have at his disposal.

“I think what (Grisham) preaches to me the most is that I love to play the game, and you can see that from my film,” he said. “I’m dynamic and I just love to play the game. He sees me as a wideout in the slot. I’m a speed guy. Not being a big guy, I’m 5-10, 165, so obviously, some work to be done in the weight room to get that strength up and get my weight up. I’m really fast and can make plays everywhere. I play special teams, offense and defense, so I never come out. I’m really dynamic in every way and versatile.”

As he goes through the recruiting process, Thompson said a key factor for him will be the relationship he builds with a particular coaching staff.

“Trusting the coaches and trusting the program,” he said. “Just knowing that the program is headed in a great direction. And which school is going to use me the best and allow me to do me. I’ve got to pick a school where I fit in the best.”