Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

College Sports

Photo gallery from NC State’s game against Boston College

N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) drives by Boston College’s James Karnik (33) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Boston College at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) drives by Boston College’s James Karnik (33) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Boston College at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Photos from the NC State Wolfpack’s game against the Boston College Eagles at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

STATEBC01-123020-EDH.jpg
Boston College’s Jay Heath (5) shoots during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Boston College at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEBC02-123020-EDH.jpg
Boston College’s Steffon Mitchell (41) looks for room as N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) guards him during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Boston College at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEBC07-123020-EDH.jpg
Boston College head coach Jim Christian yells instructions to his team during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Boston College at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service