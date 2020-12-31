ACC transfer receiver commits to Gamecocks

South Carolina and new head coach Shane Beamer have landed their first commitment from the transfer portal — former Georgia Tech wide receiver Ahmarean Brown announced his pledge to the Gamecocks on Instagram on Thursday.

At 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, the Tampa native caught 33 passes for 619 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons with the Yellow Jackets.

He was the team’s top pass catcher in 2019, averaging 18.9 yards per catch and reaching the end zone seven times to tie the program’s freshman record set by Calvin Johnson.

In eight games this past year, his yards per catch average stayed steady at 18.6, but his catches and touchdowns both declined. He did throw and run for scores as well, becoming the first GT player to throw, catch and rush for touchdowns in a single season since 2007. He entered the transfer portal Dec. 11.

Out of high school, Brown was considered a three-star prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings, as the No. 661 recruit in the country and No. 86 wide receiver. He did not pick up a South Carolina offer at the time, but he did receive scholarship offers from Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan and Virginia Tech, among others. He was committed to Maryland at one point, before joining up with the Yellow Jackets after coach Geoff Collins was hired.

Brown’s commitment helps to shore up a wide receiver corps that is woefully short on proven playmakers. Senior Shi Smith, who is headed to the NFL, led the unit in 2020 with 57 catches, 633 yards and four touchdowns. No other Gamecock WR had more than 11 receptions, 113 yards or one touchdown.

Brown will have several other newcomers joining South Carolina alongside him — high school signees O’Mega Blake and Sam Reynolds are both three-star prospects set to come to Columbia. With that trio, USC is at 11 scholarship wide receivers, 13 if juniors Randrecous Davis and OrTre Smith return after opting out of the 2020 season.