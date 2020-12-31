South Carolina running back in transfer portal

Deshaun Fenwick, South Carolina’s second-leading rusher, has entered the transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed to The State.

Fenwick appeared in eight games this season, backing up star running back Kevin Harris. He racked up 297 yards and a touchdown on the year, as well as catching 14 passes for 108 yards. His top performance of the season came against Ole Miss, when he tallied 82 yards on just nine carries

In three seasons at South Carolina, Fenwick rushed for 523 yards and two touchdowns. He appeared in 15 games and got 97 total carries, for an average of 5.4 yards per rush. In 2019 against Vanderbilt, he put up a career-high 102 yards on 18 carries.