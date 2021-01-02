Charlotte Observer Logo
Photo gallery from NC State’s game against Kentucky in the Gator Bowl

N.C. State coach Dave Doeren prepares to lead the Wolfpack onto the field before N.C. StateÕs game against Kentucky in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, January 2, 2021.
N.C. State coach Dave Doeren prepares to lead the Wolfpack onto the field before N.C. StateÕs game against Kentucky in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, January 2, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Photos from the NC State Wolfpack’s game against the Kentucky Wildcats in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, January 2, 2021.

N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas and quarterback Devin Leary sit on the bench before N.C. State’s game against Kentucky in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, January 2, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
