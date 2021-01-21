College Sports

Two Clemson legends are off to the NFL. A look back at some of their best moments

Travis Etienne enrolled at Clemson in the summer of 2017. A couple of weeks later, with fall camp underway, he received his first carry as a Clemson Tiger during practice.

“After his first run in camp, his first run ever in a Clemson uniform in fall camp, I said to one of the wide receivers, I was like, ‘Man I thank God that he’s on our team and not on someone else’s,’” Clemson senior wideout Cornell Powell recalled last month.

Then there’s Trevor Lawrence.

The five-star quarterback enrolled at Clemson in January of 2018 in time for spring practice. The first time he every played in front of a crowd at Death Valley came that April in the spring game.

His second pass that afternoon was a perfectly placed deep ball to Tee Higgins for a 50-yard score. Lawrence was so good in his first spring game that he finished 11-of-16 passing for 122 yards, despite Dabo Swinney blowing two plays dead when Lawrence completed deep balls for big gains. Swinney ruled that Lawrence was touched for a sack before letting the ball go. Perhaps he was really just trying to keep the hype from getting too out of control.

Still, when Clemson fans left Memorial Stadium that day, they knew the Tigers had a special talent in Lawrence and a couple of exciting years ahead with Lawrence and Etienne together in the backfield. Clemson got three years of the duo together, and they were everything Tigers fans and coaches could have hoped for and more.

Top moments of 2018

Top moments of 2019

Top moments of 2020

Final thoughts

Lawrence and Etienne are two of the best players in Clemson history and arguably in college football history. Lawrence finished as the runner-up in the Heisman race in 2020 and was named the ACC Player of the Year. He will almost assuredly be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Etienne is the ACC’s all-time leading rusher and all-time leader in rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns. He was named the ACC Player of the Year twice.

As good as both players were on the field, they were also incredible representatives of Clemson University off of it. They never had any off-field issues. They were great speaking with the media, always giving thoughtful and respectful answers. Lawrence won the 2019 Tim Bourret Award, given to the Clemson player who best represents himself and the program in the media. Etienne was one of six players to receive at least one first-place vote for the award in 2020.

Even when a media member thought she was on mute in Lawrence’s press conference following the loss to Ohio State and suggested he needed to shave his mustache, Lawrence laughed it off during an emotional time following the final game of his college career.

Clemson fans had high hopes after seeing Lawrence and Etienne on the field together for the first time during the 2018 spring game. The Tigers legends exceeded even the most optimistic expectations with their play on the field and their character in everything they did.

