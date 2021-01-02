Charlotte Observer Logo
Photos: UNC battles Texas A&M in the 2021 Orange Bowl

North Carolina coach Mack Brown applauds his players as they enter Hard Rock Stadium for the Tar Heels’ game against Texas A&M in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Saturday, January 2, 2021in Miami Gardens, Florida.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown applauds his players as they enter Hard Rock Stadium for the Tar Heels’ game against Texas A&M in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Saturday, January 2, 2021in Miami Gardens, Florida. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Miami, FL

View photos from the Orange Bowl as the University of North Carolina Tar Heels battle the Texas A&M Aggies in Miami, Saturday night, Jan. 2, 2021.

UNCTEXA&M-SP-010221-RTW_4.jpg
North Carolina coach Mack Brown enters Hard Rock Stadium for the Tar Heels’ game against Texas A&M in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Saturday, January 2, 2021in Miami Gardens, Florida. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

UNCTEXA&M-SP-010221-RTW_2.jpg
North Carolina defensive back Tony Grimes (20) warms up with his teammates for their game against Texas A&M on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

UNCTEXA&M-SP-010221-RTW_3.jpg
North Carolina defensive back Ja’Qurious Conley (0) warms up with his teammates for their game against Texas A&M on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

UNCTEXA&M-SP-010221-RTW.jpg
North Carolina defensive back Tony Grimes (20) enjoys the stadium music as he warms for the Tar HeelsÕ game against Texas A&M on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

UNCTEXA&M-SP-010221-RTW_5.jpg
A small group of North Carolina fans cheers on the Tar Heels as they enter Hard Rock Stadium for their game against Texas A&M in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Saturday, January 2, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Approximately 14,000 fans will allowed into the stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
