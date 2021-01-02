College Sports Photos: UNC battles Texas A&M in the 2021 Orange Bowl By Robert Willett January 02, 2021 07:06 PM, ORDER REPRINT → North Carolina coach Mack Brown applauds his players as they enter Hard Rock Stadium for the Tar Heels’ game against Texas A&M in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Saturday, January 2, 2021in Miami Gardens, Florida. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com Miami, FL View photos from the Orange Bowl as the University of North Carolina Tar Heels battle the Texas A&M Aggies in Miami, Saturday night, Jan. 2, 2021. North Carolina coach Mack Brown enters Hard Rock Stadium for the Tar Heels’ game against Texas A&M in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Saturday, January 2, 2021in Miami Gardens, Florida. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina defensive back Tony Grimes (20) warms up with his teammates for their game against Texas A&M on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina defensive back Ja’Qurious Conley (0) warms up with his teammates for their game against Texas A&M on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina defensive back Tony Grimes (20) enjoys the stadium music as he warms for the Tar HeelsÕ game against Texas A&M on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com A small group of North Carolina fans cheers on the Tar Heels as they enter Hard Rock Stadium for their game against Texas A&M in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Saturday, January 2, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Approximately 14,000 fans will allowed into the stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com Comments
