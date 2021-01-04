Clemson senior, former All-ACC defender, in transfer portal

A second Clemson defensive tackle has entered the transfer portal on Monday, and this time it’s a former All-ACC performer.

Tigers defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney is in the portal, according to a source. Pinckney, a senior, was named third-team All-ACC in 2019.

He appeared in every game this past season, recording 22 tackles, including three tackles for loss.

Pinckney joins fellow defensive tackle Jordan Williams as players who are transferring from the program. Williams entered the portal earlier Monday.

Pinckney, a South Carolina native, was ranked as a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He appeared in 55 games over the past four years.

Pinckney and Williams were in reserve roles this past season when sophomore Tyler Davis and freshman Bryan Bresee were healthy. Williams started three games in 2020, while Pinckney started two.