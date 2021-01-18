Clemson’s Xavier Thomas makes his decision on 2021 season

Xavier Thomas is returning to Clemson for the 2021 season, looking to finally live up to the hype.

The former five-star recruit and No. 3 overall prospect for the class of 2018 has played in 34 games through the first three years of his career. He has nine sacks in those 34 games.

Thomas was a candidate to transfer or turn pro following this past season but will instead return to Clemson, the school announced late Monday via social media.

It has been a difficult college career for Thomas thus far. He had a disappointing sophomore season that saw him record only two sacks and ended with him being suspended for the first quarter of the national title game.

This past season he missed the first three games of the year after battling COVID-19 and strep throat over the summer.

He also missed the ACC championship and College Football Playoff loss to Ohio State. Dabo Swinney did not provide a reason for his absence in those games.

Thomas, Myles Murphy, Justin Foster, K.J. Henry and Justin Mascoll should be the top defensive ends for the Tigers in 2021.

Other Clemson defenders who’ve announced they’ll return for 2021 include James Skalski, Nolan Turner (6th year), Derion Kendrick and Baylon Spector. Wide receiver Justyn Ross (injury) will also be back with the Tigers.

Clemson will lose offensive stars Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Jackson Carman, Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell to the pros.

"Hello, No. 3!"



And welcome back for 2021, No. 3. pic.twitter.com/mtiDPImnwh — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 18, 2021