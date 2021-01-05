Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence finishes as runner-up in Heisman race

Clemson’s wait for a Heisman trophy winner continues.

Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished second in Heisman voting, it was revealed Tuesday night. The award is given annually to the best player in college football.

Lawrence is the runner-up behind Alabama senior receiver DeVonta Smith, who had 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.

Lawrence was only the second Clemson player to be named a Heisman finalist. He missed two games in the 2020 regular season but still completed nearly 70% of his passes for 2,753 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. He had seven rushing scores.

Former Tigers QB Deshaun Watson named a Heisman finalist twice, finishing as the runner-up in 2016 and third in 2015.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney made his pitch for Lawrence several times late in the season, including prior to the Sugar Bowl.

“To me, he’s the epitome of the Heisman in every regard,” Swinney said. “You’re talking about a guy that lost Joseph Ngata, Frank Ladson, and Justyn Ross for the whole year. And he’s thrown for more yards than any team in the history of Clemson this year. Unbelievable what he’s done.”

Lawrence finished his career 34-2 as a starter. He is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL draft.

“There’s some amazing, amazing young football players out there, college football players, that are very deserving of the Heisman. Absolutely,” Swinney said. “But the best player in the country is Trevor Lawrence. And to me, it’s not close.”

Who is the Heisman named after?

The Heisman trophy is named after John Heisman, a former college football coach who was born in 1869.

Heisman coached at several schools, including Clemson. He went 19-3-2 in four seasons leading the Tigers, helping Clemson to three conference championships in his four years.

Heisman was named the first athletic director of the Downtown Athletic Club of New York City in 1930. He organized and founded the Touchdown Club of New York, and later the National Football Coaches Association.

Heisman organized a voting system to determine the best college football player in the country, and in 1935, the first Downtown Athletic Club Award was given to Chicago’s Jay Berwanger.

Heisman died of pneumonia in 1936 before the second award was given out. Officers of the Downtown Athletic Club unanimously voted to rename the DAC Award the Heisman Memorial Trophy that year in honor of Heisman.

Heisman trophy winner list

1935: Jay Berwanger, running back, Chicago

1936: Larry Kelley, end, Yale

1937: Clint Frank, quarterback, Yale

1938: Davey O’Brien, quarterback, TCU

1939: Nile Kinnick, running back, Iowa

1940: Tom Harmon, running back, Michigan

1941: Bruce Smith, running back, Minnesota

1942: Frank Sinkwich, running back, Georgia

1943: Angelo Bertelli, quarterback, Notre Dame

1944: Les Horvath, quarterback, Ohio State

1945: Doc Blanchard, fullback, Army

1946: Glenn Davis, running back, Army

1947: John Lujack, quarterback, Notre Dame

1948: Doak Walker, running back, Southern Methodist

1949: Leon Hart, end, Notre Dame

1950: Vic Janowicz, running back, Ohio State

1951: Dick Kazmaier, running back, Princeton

1952: Billy Vessels, running back, Oklahoma

1953: John Lattner, running back, Notre Dame

1954: Alan Ameche, fullback, Wisconsin

1955: Howard Cassady, running back, Ohio State

1956: Paul Hornung, quarterback, Notre Dame

1957: John David Crow, running back, Texas A&M

1958: Pete Dawkins, running back, Army

1959: Billy Cannon, running back, Louisiana State

1960: Joe Bellino, running back, Navy

1961: Ernie Davis, running back, Syracuse

1962: Terry Baker, quarterback, Oregon State

1963: Roger Staubach, quarterback, Navy

1964: John Huarte, quarterback, Notre Dame

1965: Mike Garrett, running back, USC

1966: Steve Spurrier, quarterback, Florida

1967: Gary Beban, quarterback, UCLA

1968: O.J. Simpson, running back, USC

1969: Steve Owens, fullback, Oklahoma

1970: Jim Plunkett, quarterback, Stanford

1971: Pat Sullivan, quarterback, Auburn

1972: Johnny Rodgers, running back, Nebraska

1973: John Cappelletti, running back, Penn State

1974: Archie Griffin, running back, Ohio State

1975: Archie Griffin, running back, Ohio State

1976: Tony Dorsett, running back, Pittsburgh

1977: Earl Campbell, running back, Texas

1978: Billy Sims, running back, Oklahoma

1979: Charles White, running back, USC

1980: George Rogers, running back, South Carolina

1981: Marcus Allen, running back, USC

1982: Herschel Walker, running back, Georgia

1983: Mike Rozier, running back, Nebraska

1984: Doug Flutie, quarterback, Boston College

1985: Bo Jackson, running back, Auburn

1986: Vinny Testaverde, quarterback, Miami (Florida)

1987: Tim Brown, wide receiver, Notre Dame

1988: Barry Sanders, running back, Oklahoma State

1989: Andre Ware, quarterback, Houston

1990: Ty Detmer, quarterback, Brigham Young

1991: Desmond Howard, wide receiver, Michigan

1992: Gino Torretta, quarterback, Miami (Fla.)

1993: Charlie Ward, quarterback, Florida State

1994: Rashaan Salaam, running back, Colorado

1995: Eddie George, running back, Ohio State

1996: Danny Wuerffel, quarterback, Florida

1997: Charles Woodson, cornerback, Michigan

1998: Ricky Williams, running back, Texas

1999: Ron Dayne, running back, Wisconsin

2000: Chris Weinke, quarterback, Florida State

2001: Eric Crouch, quarterback, Nebraska

2002: Carson Palmer, quarterback, USC

2003: Jason White, quarterback, Oklahoma

2004: Matt Leinart, quarterback, USC

2005: Reggie Bush, running back, USC

2006: Troy Smith, quarterback, Ohio State

2007: Tim Tebow, quarterback, Florida

2008: Sam Bradford, quarterback, Oklahoma

2009: Mark Ingram, running back, Alabama

2010: Cameron Newton, quarterback, Auburn

2011: Robert Griffin, quarterback, Baylor

2012: Johnny Manziel, quarterback, Texas A&M

2013: Jameis Winston, quarterback, Florida State

2014: Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Oregon

2015: Derrick Henry, running back, Alabama

2016: Lamar Jackson, quarterback, Louisville

2017: Baker Mayfield, quarterback, Oklahoma

2018: Kyler Murray, quarterback, Oklahoma

2019: Joe Burrow, quarterback, LSU

2020: DeVonta Smith, wide receiver, Alabama