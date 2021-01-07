College Sports

Gamecocks land second transfer commitment in one day from FCS linebacker 

South Carolina football picked up its second transfer of the day Thursday when Daryl “Debo” Williams committed to the Gamecocks.

Williams joins Georgia Southern’s David Spaulding, who pledged to USC earlier in the day.

Williams will have four years of eligibility left. He committed to Delaware in December of 2019 over Elon and UMass coming out of Smyrna High in Delaware.

Delaware is an FCS school and didn’t have a season this fall because of COVID-19.

247Sports ranked him as a three-star recruit coming out of high school and he was the top-ranked recruit in the state.

At Smyrna, Williams set a school record with 153 tackles, 32 of which were TFLs, in addition to eight sacks. For his career, Williams had almost 500 tackles and was a three-time all-state selection.

