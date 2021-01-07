Gamecocks turn to NFL to fill offensive coordinator job

Shane Beamer didn’t wait long before finding a new offensive coordinator for South Carolina football. Carolina Panthers assistant offensive line coach Marcus Satterfield is near a deal to take over the Gamecock OC role, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

The Athletic and Football Scoop first reported the move.

Satterfield, 44, would replace Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator after Bobo took the same role at Auburn on Thursday, leaving South Carolina after one season and just a few days after USC’s board of trustees approved a contract extension for him through the end of 2022.

Satterfield comes to the Gamecocks with over 20 years of total coaching experience, but after just one season working at the NFL level with the Panthers under head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

He was one of many staffers that Rhule brought with him last January when he made the transition from Baylor to Carolina. Satterfield was previously at Baylor with Rhule for two years, serving as director of recruiting in 2018 and as the Bears tight ends coach in 2019.

During Rhule’s first two years as a head coach at Temple from 2013-15, he served as his offensive coordinator. The Owls’ improved from a two-win season in 2013 to a 10-win season in 2015. In 2013, the offense averaged 399 yards per game, the most by an Owl team since 1979, but the offense did not near that average again over the following two years. He originally worked with Rhule on the staff at Western Carolina in 2005.

With the move, he becomes the third offensive coach to leave the Panthers’ coaching staff this week, joining now-LSU offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and passing game coordinator DJ Managas. Brady has interviewed for multiple NFL head coaching jobs over the last week.

Satterfield has ties with Beamer as the two were graduate assistants at Tennessee together for one season.

In between his time at Temple and Baylor, Satterfield was head coach at Tennessee Tech for two seasons before being fired in 2017. According to the Tennessean, Satterfield, was placed on paid administrative leave while school officials conducted an investigation of possible violations of the school’s discrimination and harassment policy.

Satterfield went 6-16 in two years at Tennessee Tech, including going 1-10 in 2017.

He was a college wide receiver and punt returner at East Tennessee State University. Throughout his coaching career, he has worked with quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends.