Canadian big man from NBA Academy commits to USC, enrolls and joins roster

South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin on Thursday night had to announce another stoppage in his season due to COVID-19. But his recruiting continues on.

Martin landed a commitment from 6-foot-11 Tre-Vaughn Minott, a native of Montreal who last attended the NBA Academy Latin America. And it’s not a commitment for next season. It’s one that starts immediately.

Minott, who is 19 years old, arrived in Columbia earlier this week and enrolled in school Wednesday. He will be eligible right away to play for the Gamecocks during the rest of this season.

“This is a great opportunity and I’m excited to be down in Columbia putting in the work with their great coaching staff,” Minott told North Pole Hoops. “Above all, I want to get better and help this team win a championship.”

Minott originally was in the 2020 class but he reclassified for 2021, and that led to more big-time interest in him including USC, Clemson, Arizona State, Butler and New Mexico.

Minott has lost about 40 pounds while living in Mexico and has his weight down to about 240 pounds. He was ranked the No. 7 prospect in Canada for the 2021 class, according to North Pole Hoops.