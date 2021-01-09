Under-recruited transfer arrives at USC with chip on shoulder, ‘coming for vengeance’

Linebacker Darryl “Debo” Williams announced Thursday his plans to transfer from Delaware to South Carolina.

The Smyrna, Delaware native (6-2, 215) was set to arrive on the USC campus Friday. Despite a sensational high school career, Williams was not a heavily recruited prospect, then signed with the Blue Hens in December 2019. He was rated as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and was ranked the No. 113 outside linebacker nationally and the No. 1 prospect in his home state.

Williams never got the chance to play for Delaware because the FCS program opted not to play football this fall. Now, the next chance he’ll get to unleash all his fury will be this spring with the Gamecocks.

“I’ll just put it this way,” Williams said. “I didn’t have any SEC offers coming out of high school. All them teams have to pay for that. Coming for vengeance.”

Williams was a tackling machine in high school, totaling over 500 hits. He had 153 tackles and eight sacks as a senior and became his school’s all-time leading tackler.

“In all of those 500 tackles, I was just trying to hurt whoever had the ball 500 times,” Williams said. “I play to put the fear in people — that’s what I’m here to do. Football is a fun game but I’m not here to have fun. I’m here to put the fear in you. So, I want my opponent to think I’m a machine because I’m just never going to stop. I’m just going to make you quit mentally and physically while playing me and my team.”

New Gamecock coach Shane Beamer may have fallen into something here with Williams. He’ll have the full four years of eligibility with the Gamecocks and is planning to make a name for himself at USC and in the SEC.

“Very excited to be with the Gamecocks, in the SEC — it doesn’t get any better than that,” Williams said. “I’m coming in with a new coaching staff, we’re coming to win and to win only. My opportunity here at the University of South Carolina is huge. I’m just blessed.

“Kids from Delaware don’t get to make it to a big school like USC. I have to put on and be the model for us to show them it’s possible.”

With Williams now onboard and his scholarship counting toward the 2021 class, the Gamecocks have filled 18 of their 25 spots.

Breaking down whose scholarships counts toward 2021

——December signees (9)——

Colton Gauthier — quarterback

Caleb McDowell — running back

O’Mega Blake — wide receiver

Sam Reynolds — wide receiver

JonDarius Morgan — offensive lineman

Jordan Davis — offensive lineman

Nicholas Barrett — defensive lineman

Marcellas Dial — defensive back

Isaiah Norris — defensive back

——Commitments who will sign in February (2)——

T.J. Sanders — defensive lineman

Kolbe Fields — linebacker

——Transfers (3)——

Ahmarean Brown — wide receiver (Georgia Tech)

David Spaulding — defensive back (Georgia Southern)

Darryl “Debo” Williams — linebacker (Delaware)

——2020 newcomers whose scholarships counted toward 2021 cycle (4)——

Jalen Brooks — wide receiver transfer (from Tarleton State and Wingate)

Adam Prentice — fullback transfer (from Colorado State)

Mitch Jeter — Kicker

Kai Kroeger — Punter