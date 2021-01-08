Beamer Ball: Shane’s Gamecocks to open future season in Atlanta vs. Virginia Tech

For the first time in 34 years, the South Carolina football team will play Virginia Tech. The schools both announced Friday morning that they will square off in 2025 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The game will be played Sunday, Aug. 31 or Monday, Sept. 1, 2025 and will be televised by either ABC or ESPN. An exact date and kick time will be finalized at a later date.

New Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer once played for the Hokies and was an assistant coach on his father Frank Beamer’s staff in Blacksburg, Virginia. A College Football Hall of Famer, Frank Beamer coached for the Hokies from 1987 until he retired in 2015.

“Any time you open a season in a premier event like the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against a quality opponent like Virginia Tech, it’s exciting for our players, staff and fans and helps in our recruiting efforts,” Shane Beamer said in an official statement. “Having been part of this game before, I know it’s run in a first-class manner and we’re happy to be a part of it.”

The game will mark the first time USC and Virginia Tech have played since 1991 and the 21st time overall. South Carolina currently leads the all-time series 11-7-2 and has won the last four contests between the two programs, including a 28-21 victory in their last matchup.

“It’s an honor to welcome Virginia Tech back to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game after 12 years, and we’re looking forward to hosting South Carolina for the first time in the game,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said in the official release. “It should be an intriguing matchup with Shane Beamer coaching against his father’s old team. I also fully expect coach (Justin) Fuente will have his Hokies ready to play against a formidable SEC opponent.”

What we know about South Carolina’s 2025 football schedule

——Non-conference games——

Aug. 31/Sept 1: vs. Virginia Tech in Atlanta

Sept. 20: at Appalachian State

Nov. 29: home vs. Clemson

——SEC games (dates TBD)——

Home games: Ole Miss, Florida, Kentucky, Kentucky

Road games: Georgia, Missouri, Texas A&M, Tennessee