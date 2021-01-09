Former Gamecock defensive lineman announces transfer to ACC program

Keir Thomas is heading back to Florida.

The veteran defensive lineman and Miami native, who announced this past week that he would be transferring from South Carolina football, took to Twitter on Saturday evening to reveal his new school — Florida State.

“Last Ride!! Tally what’s good!! Nole nation let’s work!!” Thomas wrote in his tweet.

Thomase was one of Muschamp’s first recruits when he committed on Christmas Day 2015, a few weeks after the coach was hired at USC. When he announced his departure from South Carolina, he thanked Muschamp and his teammates in a long note posted to social media.

“I am confident the development I have experienced at South Carolina, both on and off the field, has prepared me for the next adventure in my football career, pushing me out of my comfort zone into what life has in store for me next,” Thomas wrote.

Coming off his fifth year of college ball, Thomas will have one year of eligibility left at Florida State thanks to an NCAA decision granting every player a free year of eligibility back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This past year, Thomas was one of the Gamecocks’ top defensive linemen. He had 32 tackles and three sacks after battling with injuries the year before. He redshirted in 2019 after missing most of the season with an ankle injury and an infection.

Thomas had 141 tackles and 8.5 sacks during his five-year Gamecock career.

Other December 2015 commitments for Muschamp included Javon Kinlaw, Bryan Edwards, Jamarcus King and Sadarius Hutcherson.

SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL TRANSFERS

Makius Scott — freshman defensive lineman (going to Georgia Tech)

Shilo Sanders — redshirt freshman defensive back (going to Jackson State)

John Dixon — sophomore defensive back (going to Penn State)

Ryan Hilinski — sophomore quarterback

Jammie Robinson — sophomore defensive back

Deshaun Fenwick — redshirt sophomore running back (Going to Oregon State)

Keir Thomas - redshirt senior defensive end (Going to Florida State)

Keshawn Toney - redshirt freshman tight end

Joseph Anderson - redshirt freshman defensive end (Going to Purdue)