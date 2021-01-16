South Carolina adds in-state, Big Ten transfer to help defense

Keem Green was committed to play at South Carolina at one time. After a stop at Nebraska, the Sumter native will finish his career with the Gamecocks.

He is committed to Shane Beamer’s squad, according to The Sumter Item, and will begin classes next week.

Green has two years of eligibility left. He gives South Carolina an experienced presence on the defensive line. He is the fifth transfer commitment for the Gamecocks this offseason.

After a two-year stint at Highlands Junior College, Green redshirted at Nebraska after playing three games in 2019 and then played five games this year in the COVID-shortened season.

Green, a defensive tackle, had three tackles this year for the Cornhuskers. He played just 39 total snaps of action, including four total during Nebraska’s final four games of the season.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder was committed to USC before eventually signing with Nebraska and enrolling there in 2019.

Green had 117 tackles in two seasons at Highlands Junior College and was ranked the No. 18 JUCO prospect in the country.

At Sumter High, Green had 88 tackles in his final two seasons and 12 tackles for loss.

Transfers historically have to sit out a season when they join a new school. The NCAA, however, is expected to approve an exception that grants immediate eligibility for one transfer during a student-athlete’s career.

Transfer help on the way for Gamecocks

▪ Ahmarean Brown — wide receiver (Georgia Tech)

▪ David Spaulding — defensive back (Georgia Southern)

▪ Darryl “Debo” Williams — linebacker (Delaware)

▪ Jordan Strachan — defensive lineman (Georgia State)

▪ Keem Green — defensive lineman (Nebraska)