5-star QB Gunner Stockton decommits from Gamecocks

Quarterback Gunner Stockton, South Carolina football’s prized recruit for the Class of 2022, announced he is reopening his recruitment.

He is a five-star prospect and the nation’s No. 1 dual-threat QB, according to the 247Sports Composite. Stockton posted on Twitter about his decision Tuesday.

“After much discussion and prayer, I have decided to decommit from the University of South Carolina,” Stockton wrote. “Back in August, I made the decision to commit to the university, staff and program. A lot has changed since that time and I feel like I should evaluate my situation. I want to thank Connor Shaw for all his love, support and understanding.”

Stockton committed to the Gamecocks in August. His decision to break that pledge isn’t a surprise given the coaching change at South Carolina.

Will Muschamp was fired in November and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo decided to leave for Auburn last week. Bobo had a strong relationship with Stockton and his family as well as former Gamecock quarterback Connor Shaw, whose brother is Stockton’s high school coach.

Stockton wears No. 14 in honor of Connor Shaw, who is still on staff at South Carolina and is expected to move back to an off-field role after coaching quarterbacks the last few games of the season.

Two 247Sports recruiting analysts believe Stockton will end up at Auburn with Bobo and switched their crystal ball picks on Monday. Auburn offered Stockton last week, according to 247Sports.

Stockton had more than 20 offers including including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Oregon. Rivals recruiting analyst Chade Simmons thinks Stockton’s decision is likely coming down to Auburn and Georgia.

“Other schools would love to be considered, and would love to have a shot to get Stockton on their campus later this year, but this recruitment is likely to end [again] sooner than later,” Simmons wrote Tuesday. “South Carolina did not nothing wrong. It is just a different situation there now as to when Stockton made his commitment. He did not see if playing out this way.

“It now looks like a battle between Auburn and Georgia, and with Stockton, once he knows which way he wants to go, he will just commit.”

247Sports ranks Stockton as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback for the Class of 2022 and he is the No. 27 player in the site’s composite rankings.

Stockton threw for 3,128 yards and 45 touchdowns and rushed for 1,581 yards and 26 TDs this year at Rabun County, which went 12-2 this season. In three seasons, he has thrown for 9,518 yards and school-record 122 TDs while running for 3.416 and 62 touchdowns.

Stockton ranks sixth in the state of Georgia’s all-time passing yards going into his senior season.

Stockton was the Gamecocks’ lone commit in a position for the Class of 2022. New USC coach Shane Beamer has two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for 2021 season in freshman Luke Doty and Colten Gauthier, who enrolled last week. The Gamecocks also have walk-on Conner Jordan.