Check it out: South Carolina baseball drops SEC portion of 2021 schedule

South Carolina baseball’s conference schedule for 2021 is out, and the format is unchanged from years past despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

While a host of other conferences, including the ACC, the Big 12 and the Big Ten, have announced modified schedules heavy on conference games, the SEC will stick with its usual 10 series of three games each.

The Gamecocks will open conference play with three of the SEC’s top teams in recent years: Vanderbilt, Florida and Georgia.

Nonconference games will be announced at a later date, with Opening Day tentatively Feb. 19.

The annual Clemson series will be Feb. 26-28. Game 1 will be at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, Game 2 at Fluor Field in Greenville and Game 3 at Founders Park in Columbia.

SOUTH CAROLINA BASEBALL 2021 SEC SCHEDULE

Game times and broadcast info will be announced at a later date, as will any series that shifts to be played Thursday-Saturday

▪ March 19-21 at Vanderbilt

▪ March 26-28 Florida

▪ April 2-4 at Georgia

▪ April 9-11 Missouri

▪ April 16-18 at LSU

▪ April 23-25 Arkansas

▪ April 30-May 2 at Ole Miss

▪ May 7-9 Mississippi State

▪ May 14-16 at Kentucky

▪ May 20-22 Tennessee