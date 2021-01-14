No. 5 Gamecocks hammer Vandy, put up 106 points in SEC road victory

South Carolina guard LeLe Grissett (24) protects the ball from Vanderbilt’s Brylee Bartram, left, and Chelsie Hall (2) after grabbing a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) AP

Through the first half of the South Carolina women’s basketball’s season, coach Dawn Staley hasn’t been shy about saying her fifth-ranked Gamecocks have lacked a certain “grittiness” on defense.

On Thursday, USC had more than enough, thrashing Vanderbilt for a 106-43 win and holding the Commodores completely scoreless in the second quarter.

It’s the second time in the past two seasons that South Carolina has pitched a quarter-long shutout on defense — the Gamecocks did so last year against Ole Miss. On Thursday, USC held Vandy to 0-for-16 shooting while forcing eight turnovers in the period, turning an already sizeable 17-point lead after the first quarter into a 36-point halftime advantage.

Even with South Carolina’s reserves getting plenty of minutes in the second half, the Gamecocks kept Vanderbilt to just 29.2% from field and got 17 takeaways.

Meanwhile, junior forward Victaria Saxton and sophomore guard Brea Beal led USC with career nights. Saxton tallied 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting, while Beal added 17 points on 77.8% shooting.

3 OBSERVATIONS

1. High flying starts

While Saxton led the Gamecocks in points Thursday, the Gamecocks spread around their scoring — every starter was on the score sheet within three minutes of the start of the game. Both Saxton and Beal hit double figures by the end of the period, and USC tied its season high for most points in the first quarter with 30.

And coming out of halftime, the South Carolina offense once more flexed its muscles, reeling off a 19-6 run. Sophomore forward Laeticia Amihere had seven points in the quarter and USC had its most points in a single quarter this season with 33.

2. Ice-cold second quarter

Vanderbilt tried everything it could to get going in the second quarter, driving for layups, pulling up in the midrange and trying from 3. But the Gamecocks did a good job of contesting everything and recorded four blocks in the quarter. They also snagged five steals, harassing the Commodores all over the floor.

On the other hand, the Gamecock offense had its only real lull of the night in the quarter as well — South Carolina went more than five minutes without a made field goal as its second unit struggled a little.

3. Century mark

For the third time this season and the first time in SEC play, South Carolina hit 100 points for the game. That’s as many times as it reached the century mark during all of last year’s historic 32-1 campaign. Thursday marked the most points USC has ever scored in a conference game under Dawn Staley, and all 11 Gamecocks scored.

NEXT USC BASKETBALL GAME

Who: No. 5 South Carolina (9-1, 4-0 SEC) vs. No. 17 Arkansas (10-4, 1-3 SEC)

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia

Watch: ESPN2