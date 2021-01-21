Clemson building relationship with rising Texas QB recruit. Is an offer looming?

It’s been a monumental few days for Class of 2022 quarterback Cade Klubnik of Austin, Texas.

First, he led his Westlake High School team to a second straight 6A-Division 1 state championship. Then, more college offers have been rolling in with Texas A&M, the alma mater of both parents, the latest big one. Florida State also was a recent offer. Plus, he has offers from Texas, Auburn, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi State and others.

Clemson continues to show very strong interest in Klubnik (6-3, 178). He and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter have talked often over the past few weeks. Streeter has told Klubnik everything he wants to hear except the magic words: You have an offer. But he might hear those words soon.

“Hopefully,” Klubnik said. “I was just on the phone with their whole offensive staff Tuesday. It’s going really well. I think they are liking me more and more every week. They really liked the way I played the last couple of weeks. Obviously, they love my game, that’s for sure. I think they are just continuing to build the relationship and getting to know me and all of that. Just continue to build relationships through all the staff.”

Klubnik has long held strong interest in Clemson. He and his family visited in October, and an offer from the Tigers has been one he has coveted as part of his recruiting process. The fact he’s yet to receive one has not damaged his feelings about the program.

“I like them a lot,” Klubnik said. “I’m not in any rush anyway. We’re just kind of talking every week. That’s kind of that, just continuing to build the relationship.”

The offer he just got from Texas A&M was a special one for Klubnik.

“Pretty happy about it,” he said. “A&M is pretty new. I haven’t talked to them a ton. They kind of just jumped in. We’ll see with that.”

Klubnik said Clemson, Auburn, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas Texas A&M and TCU are just some of the schools he’s been talking to with regularity, and he’s still open to all his offers and others who are interested. As for an eventual decision, Klubnik has no special plans.

“It’s just going to be kind of a gut feeling,” Klubnik said. “I think just re-evaluating everything and making sure wherever I want to go is the right choice. Then I’ll pull the trigger on it. To be honest, the schools that I really talk to, they know if I’m interested in them or not. For me and those schools, they know if they are one of my few schools that I talk to.”

In leading his team to a state title this season, Klubnik passed for 3,500 yards and 35 touchdowns. He completed 62% of his attempts with three interceptions. He also rushed for 15 touchdowns.

DT Mykel Williams has Clemson in his Top 10

Class 2022 defensive tackle Mykel Williams of Columbus, Georgia is a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite, and is ranked the No. 4 defensive tackle nationally. Williams (6-5, 255) recently narrowed his long list of offers to 10, and Clemson survived the cut.

Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall is handling Clemson’s recruiting of Williams, and the two seem to be building a solid relationship.

“(Hall) said he loved my film and he can’t wait to get me on campus,” Williams said. “I talk with coach Hall every week. It’s been really good, just getting to know each other. He likes how knowledgeable I am, my get-off, and how I play. How well I play with my hands, and how I could be 245-260 pounds and blow by linemen with speed and still come with power. And my work ethic. As a player, I’m a hard-working and humble dude who is going to come in and make a program better. He said that I can come in and compete for a starting spot.”

Williams has done his homework on Clemson and said their 4-3 defense would be a good fit for him. He also likes other aspects of the program.

“I know as of right now they have the best facilities, and they have a great defensive line coach,” he said. “I hear that it’s a great place to learn and they have a family atmosphere. They are all great coaches. I want to learn more about their history.”

Now that he has his top 10, Williams wants to get out to see the schools. Once the NCAA lifts the dead period, he wants to hit the road and get a close-up look at the programs so he can make his own judgment.

“See, that’s where business comes in,” Williams said. “I’ve got to visit the campus or do a virtual visit and see where I fit the best at. When I visit, it will feel like no other. And if I go there, will I be able to play and how will they help me after I leave or after the league.”

Williams is coming off a monster junior season in which he had 69 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and he forced five fumbles.