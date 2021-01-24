College Sports

Photo gallery from NC State women’s game against Virginia Tech

N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) drives around Virginia Tech’s D’asia Gregg (11) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, January 24, 2021.
N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) drives around Virginia Tech’s D’asia Gregg (11) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, January 24, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack women’s basketball game against Virginia Tech at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, January 24, 2021.

STATEVT01-012421-EDH.jpg
Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley (33), left, and N.C. State’s Camille Hobby (41) go after the rebound during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, January 24, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEVT07-012421-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Kai Crutchfield (3) shoots as Virginia Tech’s Georgia Amoore (5) defends during the second half of N.C. State’s 89-87 victory over Virginia Tech at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, January 24, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEVT02-012421-EDH.jpg
Virginia Tech’s Cayla King (22) drives by N.C. State’s Raina Perez (2) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, January 24, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEVT08-012421-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25), right and Jada Boyd (5) walk off the court after N.C. State’s 89-87 victory over Virginia Tech at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, January 24, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEVT03-012421-EDH.jpg
STATEVT06-012421-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Jakia Brown-Turner (11) keeps the ball from Virginia Tech’s Cayla King (22) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, January 24, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEVT09-012421-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) celebrates hitting a three-pointer late in the second half of N.C. State’s 89-87 victory over Virginia Tech at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, January 24, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEVT04-012421-EDH.jpg
Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley (33) and N.C. State’s Kai Crutchfield (3), right, go after the loose ball during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, January 24, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
