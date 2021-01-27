Keyshawn Bryant, Gamecocks slam Georgia to end losing skid

Everything seemed to be going wrong for the South Carolina men’s basketball team.

The Gamecocks entered Wednesday night’s matchup with Georgia on a three-game losing streak, having just been “embarrassed” by Auburn in a home loss that had head coach Frank Martin questioning his team’s effort.

To make matters worse, on Tuesday, the team announced that veteran forward Alanzo Frink would miss the rest of the season due to “medical reasons.”

Midway through the first half, it appeared as though the Gamecocks were on their way to a fourth-straight loss, struggling to get anything going offensively.

Then, suddenly, the team found its groove.

The Gamecocks surged ahead of the Bulldogs late in the first half and carried that momentum into the second half, defeating Georgia, 83-59.

3 Observations from USC-Georgia

1. Gamecocks catch fire late in first half

At the media timeout at the 7:38 minute mark, the Gamecocks trailed Georgia, 17-13, and seemed on the cusp of another demoralizing home loss. At that point, the Gamecocks had made just 5 of 23 field goals, missed all four 3-point looks and had also missed consecutive dunks in the same offensive possession.

When the Gamecocks returned to the court after the timeout, they played like a different team entirely.

Over a four-minute stretch, USC went on a 19-2 run — at one point scoring 14 unanswered points. And they ended the half up, 36-26.

2. Bryant takes over

When Keyshawn Bryant missed a dunk midway through the first half — followed immediately by a Wildens Leveque missed dunk — the Gamecocks were reeling. The moment seemed to encapsulate the struggles of the team over its last three games.

But Bryant didn’t take long to redeem himself. The junior forward was a key driver of the Gamecocks’ late first-half surge, dunking twice in emphatic fashion to raise the energy level in Colonial Life Arena.

His strong game continued into the second half, where he added a third — and possibly his most athletic — dunk of the night.

Beyond his dunks, the 6-foot-6 forward also displayed his growth as a complete player. Bryant added three steals and 10 rebounds to go along with his 19 points. And he continued to show the improved mid-range shooting touch he’s displayed throughout his junior season.

3. Defense improves

Entering the night, South Carolina ranked last in the SEC with 76.6 points allowed per game. And the Gamecocks were coming off a 109-86 home loss to Auburn — the highest opposing point total allowed in the Martin era.

The Gamecocks played like a more connected defensive unit on Wednesday night and were especially stingy on the perimeter, limiting Georgia to just three 3-pointers on 25 attempts.

The Bulldogs shot 32% from the field, compared to 44% for the Gamecocks.

Next USC basketball game

Who: South Carolina (4-5, 2-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt (4-8, 0-6)

Where: Nashville, Tenn.

When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday

Watch: SEC Network