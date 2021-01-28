5-star QB, a former Gamecocks commit, now pledged to Georgia Bulldogs

Five-star quarterback prospect Gunner Stockton is staying in his home state to play his college football.

The Rabun County High School QB announced Thursday that he is committed to the University of Georgia.

Stockton, a class of 2022 prospect, had been committed to South Carolina but announced Jan. 12 he was opening up his recruiting after Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp was fired and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo took the same role at Auburn.

There was some belief he might follow Bobo to Auburn, but that’s not the case. He’ll instead play for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, he announced Thursday.

“The day after Coach Muschamp was fired I called Coach Smart and told him I was worried about what was going on at South Carolina,” Stockton told 247Sports. “We talked about everything and he assured me that I was the quarterback that he wanted for the Class of 2022. ... I’m excited to compete for my home state team.

“Plus, I couldn’t say no to Coach Smart twice. At Georgia, you always have a chance to win the SEC and be a National Champion. That’s my dream.”

Stockton also called Bobo personally to tell him of his decision, according to 247Sports.

Stockton had more than 20 offers, including Alabama, Florida, LSU, North Carolina, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Oregon. Rivals recruiting analyst Chad Simmons wrote earlier this month that Stockton’s decision would come down to Auburn and Georgia.

Stockton will join a talented QB room at Georgia when he arrives there for the 2022 season. The Bulldogs just signed five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff from nearby Prince Avenue Christian School. Southern Cal transfer J.T. Daniels is entrenched as the UGA starter for the 2021 season, but he could leave for the NFL with another strong season.

Stetson Bennett started five games this season for Georgia as a junior. Carson Beck was a four-star Class of 2020 signee. Muschamp’s son Jackson is a walk-on quarterback for Georgia as well.

247Sports ranks Stockton as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback for the Class of 2022 and the No. 27 player in the site’s 247Sports Composite rankings that factor in all networks.

Stockton threw for 3,128 yards and 45 touchdowns and rushed for 1,581 yards and 26 TDs this year at Rabun County High School, which went 12-2 this season. In three seasons he has thrown for 9,518 yards and a school-record 122 TDs while running for 3.416 and 62 scores.

Stockton ranks sixth in the state of Georgia’s all-time passing yards going into his senior season.