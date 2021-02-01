Duke at Miami live updates: Miami holds early lead

Basketball Photo by Getty Images Royalty Free Download

The Duke Blue Devils (7-5, 5-3 ACC) and Miami Hurricanes (6-10, 2-9 ACC) meet in an ACC basketball game Monday night at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. Follow along here for in-game updates and check back after the game for a full recap.







First half update: Sluggish early play slows Duke

Duke turned the ball over six times in the game’s first 12 minutes, allowing Miami to take a 25-21 lead with 7:42 to play until halftime.

The Blue Devils made 9 of 18 shots (50%), but have allowed Miami to also shoot 50% (11 of 12). The Hurricanes have also secured four offensive rebounds already against the flat-footed Blue Devils.

DJ Steward scored seven early points to lead Duke.

Pregame: Blue Devils repeat starting lineup

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski used his eighth starting lineup of the season when the Blue Devils blasted Clemson 79-53 on Saturday. He’ll use the same group against Miami.

The Blue Devils, looking for their third consecutive win, will start senior guard Jordan Goldwire, sophomore forwards Wendell Moore and Matthew Hurt and freshman forward Jalen Johnson with freshman guard DJ Steward.

This is the fourth consecutive game Hurt, Moore, Johnson and Steward have been in the starting lineup.