South Carolina adds signing day commitment from Alabama defensive back

South Carolina football has added some defensive help in a position of need.

Cornerback La’Dareyen Craig of Baker High School in Mobile, Alabama committed to the Gamecocks on Wednesday on National Signing Day. He also considered Mississippi State and Oregon State. All three schools offered in the past two weeks.

In the end, when making his decision, Craig said he just went with the feeling he was getting from Shane Beamer and the new Gamecock staff.

“I love them,” Craig said. “They seem really genuine.”

With Craig’s commitment, the Gamecocks will have two new scholarships spots available in Beamer’s first recruiting class. USC signed nine during December’s early signing period and has added seven more to the roster via the transfer portal.

Craig, along with USC commitments TJ Sanders and Kolbe Fields, were in line to sign Wednesday.

USC offered Craig on Jan. 27, and Beamer along with defensive backs coach Torrian Gray made a big impression on the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder. Craig had 41 tackles and three interceptions this season for Baker.

“Every day (last) week, I’ve been talking to the whole staff. We had a Zoom call. We FaceTime and we text every day. I love them. They seem really genuine,” Craig told Phil Kornblut last week.

Defensive back is a big area of need for the Gamecocks, who lost Jammie Robinson, Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu, John Dixon and Shilo Sanders over the past few months. Robinson, Dixon and Sanders transferred to different schools, while Horn and Mukuamu left school early to prepare for April’s NFL Draft.

