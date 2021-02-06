College Sports

Photos from NC State’s basketball game at Boston College

Chestnut Hill, MA

Check out photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s ACC college basketball game agains the Boston College Eagles Saturday afternoon, Feb. 6, 2021 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

chicas002.JPG
N.C. State’s Shakeel Moore drives against Boston College defender CJ Felder in first half action Feb. 6, 2021. John Quackenbos

chicas008.JPG
N.C. State guard Braxton Beverly drives against Boston College’s Steffon Mitchell in first half action Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. John Quackenbos

chicas004.JPG
N.C. State guard Shakeel Moore shoots over Boston College defender Rich Kelly in first half action Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. John Quackenbos

chicas006.JPG
N.C. State’s Shakeel Moore drives past Boston College defender Kamari Williams in first half action Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. John Quackenbos

chicas005.JPG
N.C. State guard Braxton Beverly shoots over a Boston College defender in first half action Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. John Quackenbos

6.jpg
N.C. State’s D.J. Funderburk battles for a rebound against Boston College Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. John Quackenbos
  Comments  

Sports

AP Sportlight

February 06, 2021 10:01 AM

Sports

UC Irvine looks to sweep CSUB

February 06, 2021 6:47 AM

Sports

CSUN looks to sweep UC Davis

February 06, 2021 6:47 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service