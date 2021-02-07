College Sports Photo gallery from UNC’s victory over No. 4 NC State By Ethan Hyman February 07, 2021 04:18 PM, ORDER REPRINT → Photos from the North Carolina Tar Heels’ victory over the No. 4 N.C. State Wolfpack at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, February 7, 2021. North Carolina’s Alyssa Ustby (1), Kennedy Todd-Williams (3), Janelle Bailey (44), Petra Holesinska (2) and Stephanie Watts (5) celebrate after UNC’s 76-69 victory over N.C. State at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, February 7, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com North Carolina’s Alyssa Ustby (1) shoots as N.C. State’s Jakia Brown-Turner (11) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, February 7, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s Kai Crutchfield (3) and North Carolina’s Kennedy Todd-Williams (3) go after the ball during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, February 7, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com North Carolina’s Janelle Bailey (44) shoots as N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) defends during the second half of UNC’s 76-69 victory over N.C. State at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, February 7, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) pulls in a rebound from North Carolina’s Janelle Bailey (44) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, February 7, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Comments
