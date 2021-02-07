UNC will let faculty teach remotely until Feb. 17 after celebrations of win over Duke

UNC-Chapel Hill will allow faculty to teach remotely until Feb. 17 after Saturday’s crowded, maskless celebrations of the school’s men’s basketball team’s win over Duke.

Hundreds of students rushed Franklin Street Saturday night to celebrate the 91-87 victory as new variants of COVID-19 continue to spread across the country.

The school has already received hundreds of student conduct complaints related to the celebrations, according to the university. Students who are found to have violated the school’s COVID-19 Community Standards face disciplinary action, UNC media relations said.

Despite the celebrations, and concerns on social media that they would be a potential superspreader event, the university will follow through on its plans to switch to in-person classes.

But faculty members have voiced concerns over the celebrations. The university will allow faculty members to stay remote this week.

UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and Provost Robert Blouin wrote in a message to UNC students and faculty, “We are, once again, asking our students, faculty, staff and our neighbors who call this area home to stay vigilant with the established safe practices — wear a mask, wash your hands and wait six feet apart. Get tested regularly and, as soon as you are able, get vaccinated.”