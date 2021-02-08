Gamecocks rally to force overtime but fall late to UConn in 1 vs 2 showdown

Going on the road against No. 2 Connecticut, South Carolina women’s basketball didn’t get out in transition like it wanted. The No. 1 Gamecocks missed layups. They turned the ball over.

And yet somehow, Dawn Staley’s team never went away. They battled, they scrapped, they forced overtime — but in the end they simply couldn’t overcome the Huskies’ star freshman, Paige Bueckers, in a 63-59 loss.

Bueckers scored her team’s final 13 points, including all nine in overtime, and led all scorers with 31 points. South Carolina, meanwhile, rallied late but couldn’t overcome problems that haunted it all game.

After going up 59-56 with less than two minutes remaining in the extra period on a smooth layup from junior guard Destanni Henderson, USC never scored again, while Bueckers drained two jump shots and a 3-pointer that bounced high off the back of the rim to complete a furious burst that sealed the outcome.

South Carolina finished with a season-high 21 turnovers, including a pivotal one by Henderson as she dribbled wildly in the lane following one of Bueckers’ jumpers in overtime, costing the Gamecocks a chance to tie the game.

The Gamecocks also went just 18 for 45 on layups, including three misses in a row in the final seconds of regulation. With the game time, USC got the final shot, but junior guard Destanni Henderson missed a jumper, junior forward Victaria Saxton missed the putback, and Aliyah Boston couldn’t score on two more attempts off offensive rebounds.

And perhaps most tellingly, the Gamecocks weren’t credited with a single fast-break point after Staley specifically talked about getting easy baskets in transition heading into the contest.

Yet despite those mistakes, Staley’s team still had its chances. Boston led the way with 17 points, 13 in the second half and overtime, and 15 rebounds. Henderson and sophomore guard Zia Cooke had 11 points each.

