Clemson cornerback, former four-star recruit, enters transfer portal

Clemson lost another player to the transfer portal Tuesday night as cornerback LeAnthony Williams entered the portal.

Williams, who just completed his redshirt junior year, appeared in 11 games in 2020. He had 12 tackles.

The Georgia native signed with Clemson for the class of 2017 as a four-star recruit. He picked Clemson over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and others at the time.

Williams becomes the fifth Clemson player to enter the transfer portal since the Tigers lost to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl, joining Jordan Williams, Nyles Pinckney, Mike Jones Jr. and Kaleb Boateng.

Jordan Williams is now at Virginia Tech, while Nyles Pinckney is at Minnesota. Jones Jr. and Boateng have yet to announce where they are transferring to.

