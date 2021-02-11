Former Gamecocks QB lands role with Houston Texans, according to reports

Former South Carolina quarterback Dylan Thompson is headed for a role with the Houston Texans.

The Texans are hiring Thompson in a support role, according to reports from the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson and Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Wilson reported he will be a character coach, while Breer said his official title will be director of team development.

Thompson has worked with the Detroit Lions since 2018 as the team’s character coach. Thompson’s main duties are to help players with the NFL transition and to help with support off of the field.

Before his job with the Lions, Thompson was the Charleston Southern men’s basketball director of player development.

With the Texans, Thompson will be reunited with Jack Easterby, the former chaplain at South Carolina who is now the Texans executive vice president of football operations. Thompson worked with Easterby’s The Greatest Champion organization after his playing career ended.

Thompson played for the Gamecocks from 2010 to 2014 and set a school record and led the SEC with 3,564 passing yards during his senior season.

He split time with starting quarterback Connor Shaw in 2012 and 2013 and threw the game-winning touchdown pass for the Gamecocks in the final seconds of the Outback Bowl during his sophomore season.

Thompson went undrafted in the 2015 NFL draft but was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as a free agent. He split time between the practice squad and active roster during his rookie season.

He also spent time on the Rams roster for brief stints in 2016 and 2017 before being hired by Charleston Southern in the summer of 2017.