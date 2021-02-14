Gamecocks use early surge to hold off LSU, sweep season series

In their first meeting of the season, South Carolina women’s basketball could never quite figure out LSU’s pesky matchup zone defense, letting the Tigers hang around and give them a scare for the No. 1 Gamecocks’ closest SEC win of the season.

In a Valentine’s Day rematch Sunday, USC didn’t make the same mistake.

In a 66-59 victory, South Carolina erased an early four-point deficit with a 12-0 run of its own and led the rest of the way, even as a late run by the Tigers made things a touch uncomfortable.

Sophomore guard Zia Cooke got that first-quarter run going with four consecutive points, followed by four each from junior guard Destanni Henderson and sophomore forward Aliyah Boston to complete the burst.

The Gamecock defense, meanwhile, turned up the heat as well, holding the Tigers scoreless for more than six and a half minutes. USC’s length bothered LSU to the tune of 2 blocks, 3 steals and eight consecutive missed shots before coach Nikki Fargas called a timeout.

Though LSU was able to snap that run after the break, the Gamecocks continued to pull away into the second quarter — Henderson and Cooke both hits 3-pointers to reach double figures by halftime.

Another 10-2 run by the Gamecocks in the third quarter pushed the lead near 20 points, before the Tigers mounted a late rally in the fourth to close within two possessions. Late free throws, however, proved enough for South Carolina to hold on.

3 OBSERVATIONS

1. Double bye?

With Sunday’s victory, the worst South Carolina can now finish in SEC play is 12-4 — only four other teams can finish with four or fewer losses, and the Gamecocks are guaranteed to hold the tiebreaker over one, Georgia. That ensures USC will secure a top-four finish in the league.

As of Sunday, the SEC tournament remains on, and assuming the format remains unchanged by COVID-19, that would give the Gamecocks a double-bye for the eighth consecutive season.

2. Big 3

Destanni Henderson, Zia Cooke and Aliyah Boston accounted for every single Gamecock point and assist in the first quarter, as well as 7 of 10 rebounds.

And even with Cooke and Boston sitting for most of the fourth quarter, that trio still accounted for two-thirds of USC’s points on the evening, as well as 90% of the assists and blocks, 78% of the field goals, 50% of the steals and 39% of the rebounds.

Henderson led the way scoring with 19 points, Boston posted her 10th double-double of the season with 12 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, and Cooke tallied 13 points to go with a team-high four assists.

3. Who doesn’t love second chances?

South Carolina, one of the nation’s best offensive rebounding teams, hit the glass hard Sunday, pulling down 19 offensive boards. And the Gamecocks converted those extra chances into buckets, tallying 23 second-chance points compared to seven for LSU. That proved to be the difference in a game where the Tigers actually kept pace with the Gamecocks on points in the paint and off fast breaks, usually areas where Carolina dominates.

NEXT USC BASKETBALL GAME

Who: South Carolina (17-2, 12-0 SEC) vs. Tennessee (12-4, 6-2 SEC)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee

Watch: SEC Network