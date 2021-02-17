College Sports

South Carolina baseball releases TV schedule for 2021. Here’s how to watch

South Carolina baseball will be on national TV at least eight times in 2021, the team announced Wednesday.

Six of those contests will come in conference play, while one game in a weekend series against Mercer and a midweek contest against North Carolina will also go on the SEC Network.

Every home game for the Gamecocks, in addition to every road contest in the SEC play will at least be streamed on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN.

SOUTH CAROLINA BASEBALL 2021 SCHEDULE

Nationally televised games are in bold

Feb. 19-21 Dayton

Feb. 23 Winthrop

Feb 26 at Clemson

Feb 27 vs. Clemson — Fluor Field in Greenville

Feb 28 Clemson

March 2 at Winthrop

March 5-6

March 7 Mercer — SEC Network

March 10 at The Citadel

March 16 Davidson

March 19 at Vanderbilt

March 20 Vanderbilt — SEC Network

March 21 at Vanderbilt

March 23 The Citadel

March 26-27 Florida

March 28 Florida — SEC Network

March 30 Gardner-Webb

April 2-4 at Georgia

April 6 vs. North Carolina — BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, N.C — SEC Network

April 9-11 Missouri

April 13 Charleston Southern

April 15 LSU — ESPNU

April 16-17 at LSU

April 27 The Citadel

April 22 Arkansas — SEC Network

April 23-24 Arkansas

April 30 at Ole Miss

May 1 at Ole Miss — SEC Network

May 2 at Ole Miss

May 4 North Florida

May 7-8 Mississippi State

May 9 Mississippi State — SEC Network

May 14-16 at Kentucky

May 18 Appalachian State

May 20-22 Tennessee

