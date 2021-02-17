Duke-Wake Forest live updates: Blue Devils play without Jalen Johnson

Basketball Photo by Getty Images Royalty Free Download

Duke and Wake Forest complete their two-game ACC regular-season basketball series Wednesday night with an 8:30 p.m. game at Lawrence Joel Memorial Coliseum. The Blue Devils and Demon Deacons played on Jan. 9 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, with Duke winning 79-68. Follow along here for updates from the arena and check back after the game for a full recap:

Pregame update

Duke is sticking with the same starting lineup it has used for the last three games. Freshman center Mark Williams starts in the post along with sophomore forward Matthew Hurt. The perimeter players are sophomore Wendell Moore and freshmen DJ Steward and Jeremy Roach.

Williams took over the starting job from freshman Jalen Johnson three games ago. Johnson told the staff on Monday he was declaring for the NBA Draft and ending his college career.



