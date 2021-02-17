Short-handed Gamecocks can’t keep pace with No. 19 Vols in Knoxville

Missing two key starters on the road against No. 19 Tennessee, South Carolina couldn’t keep up with Rick Barnes’ high-tempo Volunteers.

Shooting 54% for the game, the Vols defeated South Carolina, 93-73, on Wednesday night in Knoxville.

3 Observations from USC-Tennessee

1. New faces on the court

With Jermaine Couisnard (ankle) and Justin Minaya (head) out for the game, Martin inserted forwards Keyshawn Bryant and Trey Anderson into the starting lineup. Bryant has served as a sixth man of sorts for Martin’s team, averaging 25.2 minutes and 14.1 points per game despite playing off the bench.

Anderson was a starter in name only, ceding most of his minutes to forward Nathan Nelson. A 6-foot-7 junior, Nelson saw his most action of the season, by far. His playing time has gradually grown in recent games, and he’s shown a knack for making 3-pointers in situational moments. Martin said after Saturday’s loss to Ole Miss that Nelson had earned more playing time. But Nelson didn’t make much of an impact on the stat sheet Wednesday, with just one rebound and three points in more than 20 minutes played.

Forward Tre-Vaughn Minott, who joined the team in January from NBA Academy Latin America, made his second appearance as a Gamecock and scored his first career basket — a hook shot in the low post.

Without Couisnard in the backcourt, the Gamecocks leaned more on sophomores T.J. Moss and Trae Hannibal off the bench. Moss scored double-digit points for the first time this season, while Hannibal committed five turnovers.

2. Turnovers and foul trouble

Unforced turnovers and sloppy ball-handling remain an issue for the Gamecocks, who committed 12 turnovers in the first half alone, leading to 16 Tennessee points. The Gamecocks, meanwhile, scored just two points off of turnovers in that first half.

Playing at a high tempo, those turnovers helped the Vols pull away quickly at the tail end of the first half to build up an 11 point lead.

Already playing short-handed, the Gamecocks didn’t help themselves by getting into foul trouble. Lawson committed his third foul just three minutes into the second half, and both Jalyn McCreary and Hannibal recorded four fouls early in the half, sending them to the bench.

3. Defensive woes

Playing with more of a zone-based defensive scheme, the Gamecocks simply couldn’t contain the Vols as they raced up and down the court. Victor Bailey Jr. put up a game-high 29 points, and the Vols shot nearly 50% from the 3-point line.

Next USC basketball game

Who: South Carolina (5-10, 3-8 SEC) vs No. 20 Missouri (13-6, 6-6)

Where: Colonial Life Arena

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Watch: ESPN2