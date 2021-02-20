Gamecocks’ poor luck in SEC continues as Missouri rolls past USC

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Keyshawn Bryant (24) battles Missouri Tigers guard Drew Buggs (2) for a loose ball during a game on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 in the Colonial Life Arena. tglantz@thestate.com

The slide continues.

Looking for some hint of a silver lining in a tumultuous season, the South Carolina men’s basketball team instead lost for a fifth game in a row Saturday — one loss shy of the team’s longest losing streak under Frank Martin.

Facing a No. 20 Missouri team that had lost three straight games, the Gamecocks allowed the Tigers to shoot 58% from the field in a 93-78 shootout at Colonial Life Arena.

3 observations from USC-Missouri

1. USC defense falters

Looking back at the team’s last four losses, senior guard Seventh Woods said before Saturday’s game that the Gamecocks had two defensive keys to focus on against Missouri.

“Transition defense and getting on the defensive glass,” Woods said. “I feel like a lot of guys get a lot of second-opportunity points against us, so that will be our two main points for us.”

In USC’s road loss to Tennessee on Wednesday, 18 Gamecocks turnovers allowed the Vols to run wild, with Tennessee scoring 25 points off of turnovers and 16 fast break points.

USC did a better job of holding on to the ball against Mizzou on Saturday, with just six turnovers in the first half — compared to 12 at Tennessee. However, the Tigers turned those six turnovers into 12 points, as the Gamecocks still struggled getting back in transition, setting up easy baskets in the paint.

USC was more successful with its other key — crashing the glass. Second-chance points weren’t an issue for USC on Saturday, with the Tigers pulling down just one offensive rebound in each half. But the Gamecocks did have issues defending the paint, much like they did in their first meeting against the Tigers.

Missouri scored nearly half of its points in the paint, led by the dynamic front-court duo of Jeremiah Tilman and Kobe Brown, who combined for 29 points.

2. Offensive inconsistency

The Gamecocks simply couldn’t make shots in the first half against the Tigers, shooting 28% from the field, 29% from the 3-point line and just 44% from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, Mizzou shot 50% in the first half and finished 58% for the game.

USC seemed to find some rhythm early in the second half, with the Gamecocks narrowing the deficit to seven points midway through the half. Junior A.J. Lawson scored 22 points, and Keyshawn Bryant added 15, but ultimately, USC could never stop Mizzou on the defensive end.

3. Couisnard out, Minaya returns

Martin said on his Carolina Calls radio show Thursday night that starting two-guard Jermaine Couisnard (ankle) likely wouldn’t play against Missouri and would sit out a second straight game with a left ankle injury. Martin said junior Justin Minaya’s status was more up in the air. Minaya injured his head after an on-court collision in USC’s Feb. 13 loss to Ole Miss.

On Saturday, forward Nathan Nelson drew the start in place of Minaya but was replaced by Minaya four minutes into the contest. Minaya put up a double-double at Mizzou on Jan. 19, but he couldn’t replicate that success on Saturday.

Couisnard did not dress for Saturday’s game. He wore a boot on his left foot.

Next USC basketball game

Who: South Carolina (5-11, 3-9 SEC) at Mississippi State (11-11, 5-8)

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Watch: ESPN Network