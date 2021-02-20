Furman pounds Western Carolina in its first football game in 448 days

Furman wide receiver Zach Peterson (19) celebrates with teammate wide receiver Noah Henderson (25) after catching a touchdown against Western Carolina in the first half at FurmanÕs Paladin Stadium Saturday, February 20, 2021. Bart Boatwright/Special to The State Bart Boatwright

For Furman it was worth the wait.

The Paladins crushed Western Carolina 35-7 Saturday afternoon at Paladin Stadium in their first game in 448 days.

Furman fell behind 7-0 early before responding with 35 unanswered points. Furman outgained the Catamounts 533-109 in the first Furman football game played in February in school history. The Southern Conference is playing an eight-game spring schedule after postponing its season in the fall.

In a lot of ways it felt like a typical season opener. There were tailgaters in the parking lot, fans in the stands and a marching band to help keep everyone entertained.

Of course there were also plenty of differences. Attendance was limited to season ticket holders, faculty, students and family members. It was announced as 1,994 people on Saturday. A temperature check was required to get into the stadium and masks were required as well.

As for on the field, Furman looked every bit the part of its preseason No. 8 ranking.

The Paladins controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, rushing for 320 yards and allowing only 67.

Devin Wynn led the way for the Paladins with 106 rushing yards and a touchdown. Devin Abrams (57 yards) and Dominic Roberto (54) also had solid days on the ground.

Sophomore quarterback Hamp Sisson also had a solid day, completing 14 of 22 passes for 207 yards and three scores. Sophomore receiver Zach Peterson was Sisson’s favorite target, catching four passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.